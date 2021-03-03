PayPal to hire 1,000 engineers in 2021 for India development centres

PayPal on Wednesday said it will hire over 1,000 engineers for its India development centres in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad in 2021.

The hirings will take place across software, product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics streams at entry, mid-level and senior roles, the company said in a statement.

PayPal currently employs over 4,500 people in India across its three centres.

"The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital payments and highlighted the benefits of adopting a digital first approach. PayPal's products and services have become even more relevant now and hence, the need to focus on technology innovation across artificial intelligence/machine learning, data science, risk and security, customer experience and other key areas," it said.

The technology centres in India are the largest for PayPal outside US and play a pivotal role in enabling it to constantly innovate and remain ahead of the curve, said Guru Bhat, VP Omni Channel & Customer Success, GM - PayPal India.

"As digital payments move from a nice-to-have to an essential service, the company is focused on investing in and nurturing world-class technology talent to continue to offer products and services that meet the needs of its growing base of consumers and merchants," Bhat added.

In February, PayPal had said it would wind down its domestic payments business in India from April 1, and focus on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses.

