Petrol, diesel rates fall by 13 paise; check out the latest prices

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) lowered petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, cutting fuel rates by 13 paise across major metros. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 81.86 per litre, whereas diesel costs Rs 72.93 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 88.51 per litre and diesel Rs 79.45 per litre.

In Chennai and Hyderabad, petrol will cost Rs 84.85 per litre and Rs 85.08 per litre, respectively, after prices were slashed 12 paise. Petrol prices stood at Rs 82.19 per litre in Noida, Rs 80.02/litre in Gurgaon and Rs 83.49 per litre in Kolkata.

Petrol and diesel prices change daily based on global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rate. In India, new rates become applicable from 6:00 am every morning. To calculate the petrol and diesel price for the day, base price, freight costs, excise duty, VAT, dealer commission and other costs are added.

Check latest and revised petrol rates here

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 81.86 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 88.51 per litre

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 80.02 per litre

Petrol price in Noida: Rs 82.19 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 84.52 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 84.85 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 83.36 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 85.08 per litre

Check latest and revised diesel rates here

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 72.93 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 79.45 per litre

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 73.40 per litre

Diesel price in Noida: Rs 73.24 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 77.22 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 78.26 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 76.43 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 79.49 per litre

