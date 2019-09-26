PM Awas Yojana: Govt approves construction of 1.23 lakh affordable houses

The Centre has approved the construction of 1.23 lakh affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The total number of houses sanctioned under the scheme so far has reached 90 lakh, a statement mentioned on Thursday. The approval was given by the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) on Wednesday.

"The CSMC, headed by Union Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, approved 630 proposals from participating states for construction of 1.23 lakh houses with an overall investment of Rs 4,988 crore," it stated.

With the approval of 1.23 lakh houses, 90 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the government against a target of 1.12 crore by 2022. The ministry also stated that an overall investment of Rs 5.54 lakh crore has been approved, out of which Rs 3.01 lakh crore is from the Centre and state governments, while Rs 2.53 lakh crore is from private investments.

When it comes to the states, approval for for 27,746 houses was given in West Bengal, while Tamil Nadu got approval for construction of 26,709 houses. Gujarat received an approval for 20,903 houses, followed by Punjab (10,332), Chhattisgarh (10,079), Jharkhand (8,674), Madhya Pradesh (8,314), Karnataka (5,021), Rajasthan (2,822) and Uttarkhand (2,501).

Around 53.5 lakh houses are so far grounded for construction, said the ministry. Under PMAY (Urban), the government provides financial assistance to beneficiaries.

Last month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the target of 'Housing for All' would be achieved in 2020, two years before the deadline.

(With PTI inputs)

