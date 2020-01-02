PM-KISAN: Rs 12,000 crore disbursed to six crore farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday disbursed over Rs 12,000 crore to the bank accounts of more than six crore farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme at a public meeting in Tumkur, Karnataka. This was the third and the last instalment of Rs 2,000 under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) for the period December 2019 to March 2020. He also distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to select farmers from Karnataka on the occasion.

The PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from Government of India. The key element of PM-KISAN is income support of Rs 6,000 per year provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

Slamming states that have not enrolled with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSY), Modi said that such petty politics has done great damage to the farming community. He hoped that the states that haven't implemented the PMKSY, will do it and political parties will rise over politics to help the farmers in their states.

The Prime Minister said that the land of Karnataka also witnessed a historic moment when money under the PM-KISAN scheme has been distributed directly into the personal accounts of nearly 6 crore farmers in the country.

Claiming his government has ensured that the entire money reached the poor beneficiaries, PM Modi hit out at the previous governments. "There was also a period in the country, when one rupee was sent for the poor in the country and only 15 paise out of it reached the beneficiaries."

PM Modi said that the irrigation projects that have been stalled for several decades are now being implemented. "The Centre has always given priority to the interests of our farmers with the schemes like crop insurance, soil health cards and 100 per cent neem-coated urea," he added.

Prime Minister said that due to the efforts of the government, both the production and export of spices from India has increased considerably. "Spice production in India has increased by more than 2.5 million tonnes, so the export has also increased from about Rs 15,000 crore to about Rs 19,000 crore."

Referring to the government's efforts on fisheries sector, Modi said the government is working at three levels to strengthen the sector. This includes encouraging fisheries in villages through financial assistance to fishermen, modernising the fishing boats under the Blue Revolution Scheme, and constructing modern infrastructure related to fish trade and business.

Prime Minister said, "Fishermen have been linked to the Kisan Credit Card facility. New fishing harbours are being built in large rivers and in the sea for the convenience of fish farmers. A special fund of Rs 7,500 crore has also been created for modern infrastructure. Fishermen's boats are being modernised for deep sea fishing and navigation devices are being installed in boats for the protection of fishermen with the help of ISRO."

Keeping in view the nutritional security of the country, the PM requested to create a new category in the Krishi Karman Award, for nutri cereals, horticulture and organic agriculture. This will give impetus to people and states doing better work in these areas, he added.

By Chitranjan Kumar