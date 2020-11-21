PM Modi to attend virtual G20 summit beginning today, leaders to focus on coronavirus recovery plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 15th summit of the G20 which will be held virtually on November 21 and 22. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the prime minister will be present at the summit on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, under the theme "Realising the Opportunities of 21st Century for All."

The summit would be the second meeting of the G20 leaders this year. Following the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the last summit was held in March 2020, where the leaders coordinated to forge a global coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The focus of the leaders in this summit will be on the COVID-19 recovery plan.

"The focus of the upcoming G20 summit will be on an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19. During the G 20 Summit, the leaders will discuss pandemic preparedness and the ways and means to restore jobs. The leaders will also share their vision for building an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future," the press release by the MEA said.

India will enter the G20 Troika, along with Saudi Arabia, when Italy takes over the Presidency of the G-20 on 1st December, 2020.

