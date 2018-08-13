PM Modi's constituency Varanasi to get a double-decker, luxury cruise, Alaknanda

The first ever luxury cruise is about to start in Varanasi, PM Modi's constituency. The cruise will be introduced in the Uttar Pradesh city on August 15. Called Alaknanda, the luxury cruise has been developed by a Kolkata-based company. It recently underwent trial. From August 15 onwards, people of Varanasi will be able to set out on a luxurious cruise in the Ganga River.

The cruise will be operated by the Nordic Cruise Line and will be able to accommodate 90 people. It is also fully air-conditioned. The luxurious cruise has eco-friendly bio-toilets to ensure that Ganga is not further contaminated.

Running on a 450 HP engine, Alaknanda will also offer free Wi-Fi onboard. When it comes to the menu, the luxurious cruise will offer both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare. Additionally, to ensure passenger safety, there will be life guards deployed.

People will be able to organise grand parties as well as wedding ceremonies onboard. Companies can also organise corporate events on the Alaknanda. There are audio-visual system facilities available for such events.

According to a report on Dainik Bhaskar, the luxury cruise service will charge Rs 450 per person for a two-hour ride. It will charge Rs 750 per person for Kashi Darshan. At present, Alaknanda will run from Assi Ghat to Rajghat. The cruise will map the ghats of Varanasi and will educate passengers about the ancient city.

However, even before the cruise's inauguration, it is facing strong opposition from local boatmen. The boatmen have said that they will not let the luxury cruise operate as it will hamper their livelihood. To oppose the same, the boatmen will protest at Varanasi's Khidkiya Ghat.

On the other hand, the tourism department is planning to introduce more such cruise services in Varanasi.

