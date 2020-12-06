PM Modi to inaugurate construction work of 29.4 km Agra Metro project on Dec 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the construction of the Agra Metro Project at 11:30 AM on December 7. Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of Agra and will also cater to over 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year. It will provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to Agra. The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in five years.

The Prime Minister had inaugurated the Agra Metro project on March 8, 2019, along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the entire 23 km long North-South corridor from 'CCS Airport to Munshipulia'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. December 6 is observed as the 'Mahaparinirvan Divas' by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's followers as passed away on this day in 1956.

"Remembering the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

