PM Modi launches Purvanchal Expressway: All you need to know about 340 km-long highway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for 340-km Purvanchal Expressway - a move that he described as the beginning of a new chapter in the development of eastern part in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said: "Purvanchal Expressway will transform the towns and cities that it passes through. It would also provide swifter connectivity between Delhi and Ghazipur. New industry and institutions can develop along the expressway."
Here's all you need to know about the Expressway:
- Purvanchal Expressway is a 340-km six-lane project which is estimated to be built at the cost of Rs 23,000 crore. The highway is expandable to eight lanes.
- The Expressway will begin from Chand Sarai village on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH 731) and end at Haidariya village in Ghazipur district, about 18 km from the UP-Bihar order.
- The highway will connect Lucknow with the economically less developed districts like Barabanki, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.
- The Purvanchal Expressway will be crossing seven districts while connecting the state capital Lucknow with Ballia via Azamgarh.
- The Expressway is scheduled to be completed within 36 months, though the state government is keen to have it completed within 24 to 26 months.
- The expressway is set to reduce the travel time between Lucknow and Ghazipur to 4.30- 5 hours. Currently, it takes around 8 hours to cover 354-km journey.
- The expressway would be connected to Varanasi through a separate link road.
- The expressway will bring about development of Uttar Pradesh's eastern districts by connecting them to the state capital and further to Agra and New Delhi, through the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, according to government officials.
(With inputs from PTI)