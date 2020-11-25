PM Modi likely to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building in December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building in December. The construction of the new building is likely to be completed by October 2022. The new Parliament building, which is triangular in its design, will come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House estate.

The new Parliament building will have separate offices for all MPs and will be packed with the latest digital interfaces to create 'paperless offices'.

The Lok Sabha chamber in the new building will have seating capacity for 888 members whereas the Rajya Sabha chamber will have seating capacity for 384 MPs. Besides this, the new Parliament building will comprise a Constitution Hall, multiple committee rooms, dining area, a library, parking space and a lounge for MPs.

The Constitution Hall will display the original copy of the Constitution and feature digital displays of India's democratic history and heritage. Visitors shall have access to this hall.

Tata Projects Limited (TPL) had won the contract to build a new Parliament building for Rs 861.90 crore in September. The new Parliament building is a part of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and central government's Central Vista Project. The Central Vista Project helmed jointly by the CPWD and the Centre also included a complete revamp of Rajpath -- a 3 km long path between Rashtrapati Bhawan and India Gate.

The BJP-led NDA government had kickstarted the process of bidding while focusing on the need of a new Parliament building earlier this year. The government stated the current Parliament building complex had been subject to "overuse" and showed "signs of distress".

