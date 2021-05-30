'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: PM Modi marks 7 yrs of govt; hails 'Team India's' war on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 77th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The broadcast coincides with seven years of his government in office. During the programme, PM Modi lauded COVID warriors who showed immense resolve and resilience during the pandemic.

He also spoke to a couple of them, including a liquid oxygen tanker driver, a female driver with Oxygen Express, and a group captain with the Indian Air Force (IAF) involved in the transportation of oxygen and related equipment to drive home the point on how these people are working overtime to ensure oxygen reaches those in need.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: India has put up spirited fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi

In normal times, the daily production of liquid medical oxygen was 900 MT, which has now risen over 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT, the prime minister noted.

PM Modi's address came as India on Sunday registered the lowest count of COVID-19 cases in the last 46 days, aided mainly by the coronavirus-related restrictions announced by several state governments. The prime minister added that providing medical grade oxygen to different states during the second wave of COVID-19 was a challenge but the IAF, the railways and scores of tanker drivers worked overtime to ensure that it was delivered to those in need on time.

PM Modi stated that despite the pandemic, the farmers ensured record production of crops and the government also made record procurement.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, he also touched upon his government's seventh anniversary on Sunday and said the nation has followed the mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" in this period.

There have been many moments of national pride, PM Modi said.

Also Read: India proud of scientists who worked on COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Apart from many successes, there were some stern tests as well, he said, referring to the pandemic. The nation fought its first wave with courage, and this too will be defeated, he asserted.

Speaking of various natural disasters, the prime minister said more lives were saved compared to the past.

He underlined that the Centre and the states are working together to mitigate the suffering of the people.

'Mann Ki Baat' is held on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast in regional languages right after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio. 'Mann Ki Baat' also streams live on PM Modi's and his office's YouTube channels.