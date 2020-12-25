scorecardresearch
PM Modi pays tributes to BHU founder Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary

Born in 1861, Malaviya was a former president of the Congress who later founded the Hindu Mahasabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his entire life to social reforms and serving the nation.

Born in 1861, Malaviya was a former president of the Congress who later founded the Hindu Mahasabha. He was also one of the founders of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Noting that Malaviya was an inspiration behind BHU, Modi lauded him as a multifaceted talent. His contribution to the country will inspire the coming generations, the prime minister said.


