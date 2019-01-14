PM Modi receives the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award for his leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award for his "outstanding leadership". The award committee lauded the leader's "selfless service towards India" along with his "tireless energy". PM Modi was awarded the Kotler at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the capital city. The Philip Kotler award focuses on three aspects - people, profit and planet. The award, will hereon, be annually given to the leader of a nation.

The award citation reads: "Shri Narendra Modi is selected for his outstanding leadership for the nation. His selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy has resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in the country."

The citation further mentioned that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has been identified as the centre for innovation and Value Added Manufacturing, while referring to Make in India. The citation further adds that India has also become a global hub for professional services such as information technology, accounting and finance.

PM @narendramodi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award. The Award focuses on the triple bottom-line of People, Profit and Planet. It will be offered annually to the leader of a Nation. pic.twitter.com/RPoQrB56e6 - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 14, 2019

"His visionary leadership has also resulted in the Digital Revolution (Digital India), including the Unique Identification Number, Aadhaar, for social benefits and financial inclusion. It is enabling entrepreneurship, ease of doing business, and creating a 21st century infrastructure for India," it added.

Moreover, the citation refers to initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, Digital India and Swachh Bharat, adding that such initiatives have positioned India as one of the most lucrative manufacturing and business destinations in the world.

The Citation adds: "Under his leadership, India is now identified as the Centre for Innovation and Value Added Manufacturing (Make in India), as well as a global hub for professional services such as Information Technology, Accounting and Finance." pic.twitter.com/CaNYkQbNeI - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 14, 2019

The Philip Kotler Awards are bestowed in the name of world renowned Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management, Professor Philip Kotler. The award was conferred by Dr Jagdish Sheth of EMORY University on behalf of Kotler, who is currently unwell.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: 7th Pay Commission: Increase in pension, tax exemption likely to be confirmed next week