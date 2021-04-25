PM Modi to deliver 'Mann Ki Baat' address at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the nation on Sunday morning for the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The Prime MInister's address to the nation will begin at 11:00 am.

This month's 'Mann Ki Baat' address comes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as daily fresh COVID-19 cases have been on an increase every day for the past few weeks. On Saturday, India recorded 3,46,786 fresh COVID-19 cases. This was the highest single-day spike of the pandemic yet. India's total COVID-19 tally has crossed 1.66 crores on Saturday. India's death toll from COVID-19 rose by a record 2,624 to over 1.89 lakh on April 24. The country conducted 17,53,596 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

During the last 'Mann ki Baat' Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged all citizens of India to take COVID-19 vaccine shots. He urged everyone to commit to the aim of "dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi".

PM Modi had also reiterated his government's call for the modernisation of the agricultural sector of the country. The Prime Minister had explained that farmers need to "adopt new alternatives along with traditional farming" in order to boost their income.

"Novelty, modernisation is essential in all fields of life, otherwise it becomes a burden at times... It is already late. We have already lost a lot of time. Adopting new alternatives, new innovations, along with traditional farming, are equally important to create new opportunities for employment in the agriculture sector; to increase the income of farmers," PM Modi had said.

The Prime Minister's address will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. The 'Mann Ki Baat' address will also be available on the AIR news website and the newsonair mobile app.

