PM Modi to discuss COVID-19 situation with CMs on April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with chief ministers on Thursday, i.e. April 8, to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. The PM will also discuss the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with the chief ministers, sources told on Monday as per PTI. PM Modi will interact with the chief ministers amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

PM Modi's had last interacted with the chief ministers on March 17. At that time, PM Modi had expressed concern over the rising coronavirus cases in parts of the nation. The Prime Minister had called for "quick and decisive" steps to check the "emerging second peak" of the pandemic.

PM Modi had participated in a high-level meeting with senior officials on Sunday. The PM had reviewed the coronavirus situation and the vaccination drive in the country amid an "alarming rate" of growth in COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

The Prime Minister had said that the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination if implemented appropriately and with utmost seriousness, would be effective in curbing the spread of the virus, explained an official statement released after the meeting.

The statement added that the reasons behind the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases could be mainly attributed to the grave decline in compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour." A special campaign for COVID-appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 per cent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places, workplaces and health facilities will be organised between April 6-14", the statement had said.

Meanwhile, the daily cases of COVID-19 in the country surged to 1,03,844 on Sunday, led by a massive spike in Maharashtra which reported 57,074 fresh infections. Sunday saw the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded. The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday.

