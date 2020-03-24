PM Modi to hold video conference with healthcare providers at 5 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the Association of Healthcare Providers to discuss ways to tackle novel coronavirus.The video conference will be held at 5 pm.

On Monday, the government had asked states to deploy fiscal resources to establish additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards. The facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment, masks, and drugs, the government said.

The Prime Minister has been pitching for the involvement of people and local authorities to check the spread of the virus.

The PM will be addressing the nation on vital aspects relating to the menace of coronavirus today at 8 pm.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi highlighted the scale of coronavirus' impact and noted that there is a view that India has averted the crisis and all is well.

At present, India is facing a health emergency due to coronavirus. The total cases of COVID-19 patients have climbed to 482. Majority of Indian states have announced lockdown till March 31. Flight and train services have also been suspended temporarily.

