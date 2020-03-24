Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: Cases increase to 482; first case in Northeast reported

COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 482, as stated by ICMR at 10am on Tuesday. As cases increase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will address the nation at 8pm.This is the second address to the nation in less than a week by the Prime Minister. He will speak about coronavirus, the measures taken and things that are important to keep in mind amid the outbreak. To make matters easier for coronavirus patients, the government has announced that it will now include COVID-19 treatment under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the tally of cases has increased to more than 100. The first case in Northeast has also been reported. The patient, a citizen of Manipur had returned from the UK. Back in Wuhan that is the epicentre of the entire coronavirus pandemic, the authorities have lifted outbound travel restrictions on its citizens. Wuhan will allow outbound travel from April 8, while the other cities of Hubei province will allow it from March 25.

12:00pm: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi to help migrant workers

Sonia Gandhi has written to PM Modi seeking help for migrant workers who are bound to lose their jobs amid the stringent lockdown. She said that around 44 million workers face uncertain future and that their livelihoods are at stake.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi on COVID-19. The letter states, "I request you to consider advising the State Building&Other Construction Worker's Welfare Boards to roll out emergency welfare measures, particularity wage support to construction workers." pic.twitter.com/CdE1d4NXCz â ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

11:50am: Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred the Rajya Sabha Elections.

11:45am: Govt to include coronavirus in Ayushman Bharat

Governement will include treatment of coronavirus under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme. All beneficiaries will be included as per the existing norms.

11:40am: Air India aks employees to work from home

As the country goes under lockdown, Air India has asked its employees to work from home. The airline has said that a roster of employees will be drawn up for essential services.

Air India (AI): Departmental Heads/General Managers may draw up a roster of employees who are required to render essential emergency services within each dept till 31.03 to reduce attendance in office to the basic required numbers to meet the operational requirements. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/Yw0YSRhWsr â ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

11:30am: Coronavirus cases increase to 482 in India: ICMR

11:05am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8pm today.

10:50am: Wuhan to lift travel restrictions

Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has decided to lift the travel restrictions it had imposed on the citizens. While restrictions will be lifted by April 8, other cities in Hubei province would lift them by March 25.

#BREAKING#Wuhan to lift outbound travel restrictions starting April 8; other cities in #Hubei Province to resume transport services from March 25, local authorities said on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/SDK3axGAy9 â CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 24, 2020

10:46am: Indian armed forces evacuate 1,186 people from foreign countries

The Indian armed forces have cleared 1,186 people from foreign countries. This also includes medical staff. Around 796 people are under quarantine. There are two positive cases while two have symptoms.

10:40am: Two more cases have been reported in Gujarat. Total cases 33.

10:30am: Locals gather at Shaheen Bagh

Despite a complete lockdown, locals have gathered at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. The site was cleared by the Delhi Police due to the lockdown. Along with Shaheen Bagh other protest sites such as Hauz Rani, Jafrabad were also cleared.

Delhi: Locals gather near the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh which was cleared by police today morning, amid complete lockdown in the national capital to prevent the spread of #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/lkOkcbPcIN â ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

10:15am: The Mumbai Police has ordered specific timings for essential items

The Mumbai Police Commissioner has ordered the following timings for esential items:

Milk -- 6am to 8am

Newspapers -- Upto 7am

Vegetables, kirana, medical shops -- 8am to 11am

10:10am: Protest site at Hauz Rani cleared

Along with Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi Police has also cleared the Hauz Rani protest site. Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi and there is complete lockdown due to coronavirus.

10:00am: Delhi Metro closed till March 31

Amid the strict lockdown, Delhi Metro has shut its services till March 31. Noida Metro has also announced the shutting of its operations till March 31.

Delhi Metro rail service closed till March 31 as the national capital is placed under complete lockdown pic.twitter.com/xurkXIrEqH â ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

9:50am: All immigration posts closed

The government has shut down all immigration posts. All 107 immigration check posts including at airports, sea ports, land ports, rail ports and river ports have been shut down by the government. However, vehicles and carriers with essential goods have been exempted from the restriction.

9:40am: Another 8 cases reported in Maharashtra

The state government announced that 8 more cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the toll to 97. One cases each in Kalyan Dombivli, Mumbai, Thane, Khandala and a family of four from Islampur Sangli have been tested positive. They all had travel history outside India.

9:37am: 30 UTs, states, 548 districts under lockdown

Adding to the initial list, Indian government has announced lockdown in 548 districts across 30 states and union territories.

Important Announcement : 30 States/UTs announce complete lockdown in the entire state/UT covering 548 districts #Covid_19india#CoronaUpdatesInIndi#Covid19Indiapic.twitter.com/iNWq6wVrzh â PIB India (@PIB_India) March 23, 2020

9:33am: Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee offers space for quarantine

The committee lauded CM Kejriwal in his efforts to curb coronavirus. In a statement the committe said that it will offer DSGMC Sarai of Gurudwara Majnu ka Tilla Sahib as quarantine facility, with provision for langar for the poor and needy.

9:27am: Delhi Police Commissioner appeals to people to stay at home

"Appeal to people to stay at home. No movement or gathering of people is allowed, prohibitory orders issued in this regard.People associated with essential services exempted.Strict action to be taken against those who defy orders," said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava.

9:25am: Kashmiri students protest in Bengaluru due to lockdown

A group of Kashmiri students protested in Bengaluru airport over cancellation of domestic airlines. The students said that they were supposed to go to Kashmir but were now stranded due to the lockdown.

9:15am: People come out despite lockdown

Despite lockdown, people across the nation have been seen coming out to the streets. Joggers were spotted in Nagpur even as the city is under lockdown. On Monday, the Prime Minister also lamented that people were not following restrictions as they should be and urged people to remain indoors. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also asked people to stay indoors and said that people should not think that they can't contract coronavirus.

Maharashtra: People come out for morning walk in Nagpur, even after Maharashtra government has announced a statewide curfew, in wake of #CoronavirusPandemicpic.twitter.com/8TbMBLcdH0 â ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

9:11am: Religious places shut down

As Delhi undergoes a complete lockdown, religious places have also been shut. Visuals from an empty Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

Delhi: Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place remains closed as complete lockdown has been imposed in the national capital, in wake of #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/rrP1UKClWz â ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

9:10am: Nepal under lockdown from 6am today.

9:05am: First case in Manipur reported

Manipur has reported its first coronavirus case. The patient is a 23-year-old from Imphal West. The patient had returned from the UK and is now under treatment in JNIMS.

9:00am: Security has been tightened at Shaheen Bagh

As protesters refused to clear the site, the Delhi Police had to use force. Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi that prohibits gatherings of more than four people. Some protesters have been detained as well.

DCP South East:People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful. Protest site has been cleared.Some protestors have been detained https://t.co/lVgXzL9WD6pic.twitter.com/0uBdwGHKMw â ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

8:50am: People stock up in Punjab

As the state announces lockdown, people in Amritsar rush to the grocery shops to stock up on essential goods. Meanwhile, they all feel such a step is required to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Punjab: People come out of their homes to buy essential goods in Amritsar, amid lockdown in the state. A buyer at a milk shop says,"Govt has taken the right step to control the spread of #COVID19. But govt must specify the time when shops selling essential goods will remain open" pic.twitter.com/4Um4jPG98c â ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

8:45am: Uttarakhand reserves 25% of hospital beds for coronavirus patients

Uttarakhand has said that it will reserve 25 per cent of the beds in its public and private hospitals for coronavirus patients. This will be applicable for hospitals thata have atleast a 100 beds.

8:40am: Kolkata Police arrests 225 people for violating lockdown

Amid strict searches, the Kolkata Police have caught 225 people for violating lockdown on Monday. The Kolkata police said that the violators will be prosecuted under sections dealing with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants.

8:37am: Ladakh samples negative

All the 16 samples that were sent from Ladakh have been testes negative. Out of the 16 samples sent, 12 were from Kargil and 4 were from Leh.

8:35am: Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared

As Delhi observes a full lockdown, with only essential services operational, the Shaheen Bagh protest site has been cleared by the Delhi Police. The Shaheen Bagh protesters have been demonstrating against the CAA and NRC for months. Even during the janta curfew on Sunday, protesters were demonstrating at the site.

8:30am: First Indian test kits approved

The Indian FDA/Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has given its nod for the first Made in India test kit for coronavirus. The kit was developed by Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd in record six weeks. The kit is much-needed as currently, India ranks lowest in terms of testing done per million population.