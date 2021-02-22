PM Modi to inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee research institute at IIT Kharagpur on Feb 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur virtually on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi will also address the 66th convocation ceremony of IIT Kharagpur at 12:30 pm on February 23.

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present during the event.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is a super speciality hospital set up by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur with support from the Union Education Ministry. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute is driven by the Prime Minister's vision that India's future will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by research talent, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

This hospital will focus on providing services like biomedical, clinical and translational research, development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology coupled with research in drug design and delivery, according to a PTI report. The MBBS programme, post graduate and doctoral programmes are expected to start in the academic year 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is all set to inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College in Assam and lay the foundation stone of Sualkuchi Engineering College. Prime Minister's official handle tweeted, "The Dhemaji Engineering College would be inaugurated. The foundation stone for the Sualkuchi Engineering College would also be laid. These development works will bring an era of prosperity for the people of Assam."



It is always special to be in Assam. Tomorrow, 22nd February, I will once again have the opportunity to interact with the people of Assam at a public meeting in Dhemaji. At the programme, various development works will be launched. https://t.co/ahylOUPRKD Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2021

