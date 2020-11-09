PM Modi to inaugurate various development projects in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi via video conferencing today. The Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of these projects. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will also be present.

The projects to be inaugurated include Sarnath light and sound show, up-gradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse, and agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT.

The PM will also open IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras, and 102 Gau Ashray Kendras.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of certain wards of Kashi, parking facility along with the redevelopment of a park in Beniya Bagh, up-gradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places.

PM Modi on Sunday also inaugurated a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira near Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district. The service will reduce the 375-km road distance between Bhavnagar and Surat to 90-km by sea route, Modi said while flagging off the service via video conferencing. It will save time and fuel and boost eco and religious tourism in the Saurashtra region of the state.

The three-deck Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel 'Voyage Symphony' connecting Hazira in Surat district of south Gujarat and Ghogha in Saurashtra's Bhavnagar has a load capacity of 30 trucks, 100 passenger cars, and 500 passengers plus 34 crew and hospitality staff, it said.

