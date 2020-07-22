PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5; LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi to be invited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The event would take place on August 5. The event would be held keeping in mind maximum social distancing. The trust responsible for the construction of the Ram Mandir, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has said that there would not be more than 200 people during the event.

"We have decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees at the event," treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Swami Govind Dev Giri said on Wednesday.

Giri also said that before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers at the temple. "Before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the temple & Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple. All chief ministers will be invited to the programme," he said. Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti would be invited to the ceremony.

Elaborate preparations are underway for the three-day event at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. The rituals will begin on August 3 and wrap up with the 'bhoomi pujan' on August 5.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be done at 12:15 pm on August 5. "Timings for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Prime Minister has been decided according to the Hindu calendar and the most auspicious time," said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das on Sunday.

Bhoomi pujan would be done with a special offering to Lord Ganesha. The priests would perform Ramacharya Puja on the last day. The prayers would be offered by a team of 11 priests from Varanasi and Ayodhya.

PM Modi is likely to spend a couple of hours in the temple that day.

