Ram Temple: Trust to invite PM Modi for 'bhoomi pujan' in August; aims to complete temple in 3.5 years

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust held the first formal meeting on Saturday. In the meeting, the trust decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony in August. The trust has zeroed in on two dates depending on the PM's availability. The bhoomi pujan ceremony is performed before construction work is started.

"Our first priority is to hold the foundation laying ceremony and for this, we have invited Prime Minister Modi. We have suggested July 29, and August 5 as auspicious dates. We will hold the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister. By the first week of August, the ceremony will be done," said member of the trust Govind Giri Maharaj.

The trust also discussed the design of the temple and the timeline for the inauguration. Champat Rai, General Secretary of the trust said that the construction work is likely to be completed in 3-3.5 years. He also floated August 3 and August 5 as dates for the PM's visit.

As for the design, the trust said that there would be now five domes, instead of three domes. The height of the temple has also been revised and would be higher than the proposed height.

Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nirpendra Mishra, additional Union Home Secretary Gyanesh Kumar and Uttar Pradesh government's Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi are members of the trust. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as the president, is at the helm of the trust. Senior advocate K Parasaran, religious leaders Govind Dev Giri, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Swami Vishwaprasannteerth, Yugpurush Parmanand Giri and Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara besides RSS leader Anil Mishra, VHP leader Kameshwar Chaupal and secretary Champat Rai are the other members.

Earlier this month, members of the trust met architects as well as the team engaged in cleaning and carving stones at the Ram Mandir Nirman Karyashala.

