PM Modi to release eighth instalment of PM-KISAN financial benefits tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the eighth instalment of the financial benefits under the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi" (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday i.e May 14. PM Modi will do so via a video conference at 11 am.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Tomorrow is a very important day for the crores of farmers in the country. I will get the privilege of releasing the 8th instalment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi through video conferencing at 11 am. On this occasion, I will also communicate with my farmer brothers and sisters".

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has stated that over Rs 19,000 crore will be given out to 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families as part of the PM-KISAN scheme. The PMO added that the Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries during this event. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is given to be transferred to eligible beneficiary farmer families. This amount is payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 reach.

The government directly transfers this amount into the bank account of beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme. According to the PMO, under the PM-KISAN scheme, 'Samman Rashi' of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris beg)

