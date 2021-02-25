PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ahead of polls; inaugurate multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry on Thursday. The PM is scheduled to inaugurate various development projects there including a girls' hostel, sports complex, a medical college building in Puducherry, while in Tamil Nadu, he will dedicate a thermal power project and solar power project to the nation among others.

PM Modi will inaugurate a 100-bed girls' hostel at Lawspet. The hostel has been established for athletes, at a cost of Rs 12 crore under the aegis of Sports Authority of India. The reconstructed Heritage Marie Building built by the French will also be inaugurated by the PM.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of the Minor Port at Puducherry under the Sagarmala Scheme. It will be built at a cost of Rs 44 crore. He will also lay the foundation of the Synthetic Athletic Track, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex that will be built at a cost of around Rs 7 crore. The Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus- Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER) at a cost of Rs 491 crore and the four-laning of NH45-A for 56 km from Villupuram to Nagapattinam project with a capital cost of Rs 2,426 crore will also be kickstarted.

In Tamil Nadu, the PM will lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,400 crore. The Rs 8,000-crore Neyveli New Thermal Power Project will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. The Rs 3,000 crore 709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL, established across the districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar will also be dedicated to the nation.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the extension of the Lower Bhavani Project System comprising the Lower Bhavani Project Canal System, Arakankottai and Thadapalli Channels, and Kalingarayan Channel. The extension has been taken up at a cost of Rs 934 crore under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.

The eight-laning of Korampallam Bridge and Rail Over Bridge (ROB) will be inaugurated by PM Modi at VO Chidambaranar Port. The installation of a 5MW grid-connected ground-based solar power plant at the port will also be kickstarted by the PM. It will be set up at an estimated cost of about Rs 20 crore.

