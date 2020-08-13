PM Modi unveils faceless tax scrutiny; faceless appeals service to start from Sept 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the launch of a new tax platform, Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest, unveiled the faceless tax scrutiny feature. He also appealed to people to pay their due taxes and contribute to nation-building.

PM Modi announced that the Income Tax Department of the country will adopt a 'taxpayer charter' that outlines the rights and responsibilities of both tax officers and taxpayers. He said the faceless assessment and taxpayers' charter will come into force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25.

He said the number of people filing income tax returns has increased by about two and a half crores in the last 6-7 years. "But, it's true that in a country of 130 crores, it is still very less," he said. "Let us prove the resolve of new India, self-reliant India, respecting the spirit of trust, rights, obligations, platforms," PM Modi added.

