PM Modi was enjoying boat ride in Jim Corbett when nation was mourning Pulwama terror attack: Congress

The Congress party once again attacked the Modi government with allegations of negligence in the Pulwama terror attack. In a press conference on Thursday, the opposition party blamed the Modi government of not according the critical incident its due importance. Congress also demanded clarification on alleged lacunae on part of national security framework and intelligence services that led to the suicide attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that while the nation was mourning the Pulwama terror attack, PM Narendra Modi was shooting a documentary at Jim Corbett National Park in Ramnagar.

"When the nation was in shock after the Pulwama terror attack, PM Narendra Modi was shooting a documentary on a boat ride with till evening. After the shoot, he stopped for refreshments in the circuit house when the nation was mourning the death of its soldiers. It is terrible that our jawans were martyred and PM Modi was busy in his publicity, photo shoot and tea-snacks," Surjewala said.

"How did terrorists acquire several kilograms of RDX, M4 carbine and rocket launchers? How did an explosive-laden car got on the Jammu-Srinagar which had been sanitised for the movement of CRPF convoy," Congress questioned.

Surjewala alleged that the government did not declare a national mourning after the Pulwama attack so that the PM Modi's political rallies and events organised at the expense of public funds were not disturbed. PM Modi reached Palam airport an hour late because he was busy in politics in Jhansi, Surjwala added.

Congress also called out BJP president Amit Shah for 'cheap politics' over the dastardly terror attack. Shah had said in a rally in Assam that the soldiers' deaths will be avenged because BJP is in power at the Centre and not Congress. The opposition party even criticised the actions of several BJP leaders for smiling, waving while standing close to the mortal remains of jawans, and even taking selfies.