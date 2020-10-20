PM Modi speech today: How, where to watch live streaming of PM address; what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today. The "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6pm this evening," he said in a tweet.



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

How, where to watch live streaming of PM address

What will be the subject of PM's address?

Though the subject of the PM's address to the nation has not been specified, PM Modi is likely to talk about the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Prime Minister has emphasised on the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks and face covers to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in his various addresses.

In his last address to the nation on June 30, PM Modi urged people to do everything to become self-dependent and asked them to be vocal for local. It is during this address that he announced the extension of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November end. Prior to this, he addressed the nation in May and announced the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

