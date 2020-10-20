PM Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: PM to share a 'message' with citizens at 6pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 PM today."Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office said in a tweet.

Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

During his last address to the nation on June 30, PM Modi had given a call to do everything to become a self-reliant country. He had asked people to be 'vocal for local', saying all the countrymen will have to work together with this resolve.He also announced the extension of the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till November end, and said over 80 crore people would get free ration for five more months under the scheme. Before that, he addressed the nation on May 12 when he announced the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the economy.

2.49 PM: This is India's decade: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore through video conferencing on Monday, had said necessary changes are being made in every sector to ensure growth and to make this decade India's. "In the last 6-7 months you might have seen the speed and the ambit of reforms are increasing. Whether it is agriculture, space, defence, aviation or labour. In every sector necessary changes are being made for growth," he said.

2.32 PM: How, where to watch live streaming of PM address

2.00 PM: Though the subject of the PM's address to the nation has not been specified, PM Modi is likely to talk about the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Prime Minister has emphasised on the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks and face covers to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in his various addresses.

