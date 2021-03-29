President Kovind clears NCT bill; Delhi L-G gets sweeping powers over city govt

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, March 28, gave his assent to the GNCTD Bill (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill), 2021, which vests more power in the hands of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G). It accords primacy to the national capital's L-G over the elected government.

The Centre announced about the presidential assent to the GNCTD Bill, 2021 via a gazette notification. As per the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek L-G's opinion before taking any executive decision. The GNCTD Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on March 22 and the Rajya Sabha on March 24.

After the bill was passed by Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it a "sad day for Indian democracy."

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the amendments would lead to transparency and clarity in governance in the NCT of Delhi and enhance public accountability.

Explaining the rationale behind the bill, he said the amendments had been brought in to remove ambiguities in the existing Act.

He stressed that changes in the law have been sought in the spirit of what has been said in a Supreme Court judgment.

Reddy said there was no political angle, and the amendments are on "technical" grounds.

"The proposed bill does not curtail in any manner any of the powers enjoyed by the government of NCT Delhi which are already provided in the Constitution," he said.(With inputs from PTI.)