'Preventing shortfall during monsoon,' says govt after order to stock-up LPG creates panic in J&K

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has said that some people are spreading rumours about depleting LPG stock in the Kashmir valley regarding a govt order. The department said that the order was given to oil companies to ensure stocking of LPG in Kashmir.

"The same has been written by the Director, FCS&CA Kashmir, to prevent any shortfall of essential commodities (particularly LPG) during the ensuing Monsoon season. We all know that the NH-44, between Ramban-JT stretch, behaves in an unpredictable manner during the rains. Currently, we maintain nearly a month of stock in Kashmir. We have requested the LPG companies to explore the feasibility of maintaining the stock for nearly 2 months to prevent any panic situations that may arise in the event of highway closure for a longer duration," said a statement by the department.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir had issued orders on Sunday asking oil companies to stock up LPG cylinders for at least two months. There was another order for requisition of school buildings for accommodation of securities in Genderbal district. The orders in the backdrop of the latest India-China clash created panic in the valley.

The government stated that the orders to stock-up LPG have been misconstrued before it released a clarification.

Omar Abdullah took to social media to say that the orders have created panic in the valley. "Government orders are creating panic in Kashmir & unfortunately after all the lies & false assurances last year even if/when the government explains these orders hardly any of us will take the assurances at face value. That said they still need to explain these orders," he said.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) told NDTV that people were panicking because of these orders. KCCI chief Sheikh Ashique said that while everyone knows that the highway gets closed in the winters, it is unheard of for the highway to be closed for an extended time.

