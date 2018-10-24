Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded Seoul Peace Prize for 'Modinomics'

Three weeks after winning the United Nation's Champions of the Earth Award for 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bagged another prestigious award. He has been chosen for the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018, which will be presented to him by the Seoul Peace Prize Foundation at a mutually-convenient time.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Award Committee recognized PM Modi's "contributions to the growth of the Indian and global economies, crediting 'Modinomics' for reducing social and economic disparity between the rich and the poor. It lauded his initiatives to "make the government cleaner through anti-corruption measures and demonetization" and his contribution towards regional and global peace through a proactive foreign policy with countries around the world under the 'Modi Doctrine' and the 'Act East Policy'.

Modi is the fourteenth recipient of this award. "Expressing his gratitude for the prestigious honour and in light of India's deepening partnership with the Republic of Korea, Prime Minister Modi has accepted the award," the ministry said.

The Seoul Peace Prize, established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 24th Olympic Games held in the capital, is awarded biennially to those individuals who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and to world peace. Past laureates include distinguished global personalities like former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and renowned international relief organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam.

After assessing over a hundred candidates proposed by over 1300 nominators from around the world, the Award Committee decided to bestow the Prize on Prime Minister Modi, calling him 'the perfect candidate for the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize.