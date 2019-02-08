Probe Robert Vadra, Chidambaram but give answers on Rafale: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he has no problem if the government investigates his brother-in-law Robert Vadra or senior party leader P Chidambaram as long as it also answers questions on the Rafale jet deal.

Gandhi launched a fresh broadside against the government on the deal following a report in The Hindu newspaper claiming the Defence ministry raised strong objections to "parallel discussions" conducted by the PMO during the negotiations between India and France.

"Whatever inquiry you want to do, you do it. You implement the law. Robert Vadra, P Chidambaram - you implement the law on everyone. No problem. But you also give answers on the Rafale matter," he said at a press conference.

Vadra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours on Thursday, the second day of his deposition in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad.

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, was also questioned for about six hours by the ED on Thursday in connection with a money laundering probe against him in the INX Media case.

"You do whatever inquiry against Mr. Chidambaram you want. He will face any inquiry. You do inquiry on anybody you want...But please explain to us why the defence ministry is saying that prime minister has carried out parallel negotiations," Gandhi said.

Describing Rafale as an "open and shut" case, he said, "I am telling you that whatever investigation you want to do, you should do it. You are the one who is in government. But then investigate this (Rafale) too."