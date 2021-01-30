Proposal to protesting farmers still stands; Centre just one call away: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that the Centre's proposal to farmers protesting against the new farm laws is still up for taking. PM Modi also explained to protestors that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is just a phone call away from the farmers if they want to take up the offer. PM Modi stated that Tomar had conveyed the same message to farmer leaders earlier.

PM Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on Saturday to put forward the Centre's legislative agenda for the Budget Session. Generally, such meetings are held before the start of each Parliamentary session to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.

The Prime Minister also stated that resolution to the farm laws issue should be reached through dialogue. He asserted that everyone has to think about the nation.

"The government's proposal still stands. Please convey this to your supporters. The resolution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation," Modi had said.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said - we've not reached consensus but we're giving you [farmers] the offer and you may go and deliberate. He [Narendra Singh Tomar] told farmers that he was just a phone call away," the PM added.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, and SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke at length on farmers protests at the all-party meet.

