Pulwama terror attack: India now shares evidence on JeM, Masood Azhar with UNSC member countries

Days after the Centre shared evidence related to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's role in the Pulwama terror attack with Pakistan, the government has now sent excerpts of the dossier shared with Pakistan to all its missions across the world. The government intends to share the proof that Pakistan-based JeM was behind the Pulwama attack with all governments across the world. This will not only put immense global pressure on Pakistan to put a stop on terror activities emanating from its soil but will also corner it on the international stage.

India had also shared the dossier with Pakistan after repeated requests by the Imran Khan-government to share evidence of the involvement of JeM with it. However, Pakistan has now rejected India's claim that Masood Azhar-led JeM was behind the attack that left 40 CRPF jawans dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. "It would have been a miracle if they had responded differently. They have rejected the dossier is nothing new from what we were expecting," India Today quoted government officials requesting anonymity as saying.

India has also decided to share the evidence related to the use of F-16 fighter jets with the US to emphasise that the neighbouring country is misusing assets it may have acquired under the 'fight against terrorism' banner in 2008. The fighter jets, as per the sale agreement with the US, can only be used for counter-terrorism operations, not to attack any country.

With India putting diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, the country on Tuesday detained 44 individuals, including Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. New Delhi had mentioned the names of Mufti Abdul Rauf and Hammad Azhar in the dossier shared recently with Islamabad. However, Pakistan's Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi said the arrests were not due to any external pressure but were in accordance to decisions taken by a high-level committee regarding National Action Plan (NAP).

Despite India's efforts to declare Masood Azhar as "global terrorist", Pakistan's all-weather friend China has vetoed the proposal at the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee three times in the past. However, this time, a fresh proposal has been moved by France, the US and the UK, which will put immense pressure on China to tag along in declaring the JeM chief as UN-designated global terrorist.

"All Indian embassies and missions across the globe have shared excerpts of the dossier with every country in the world," officials told India Today, adding that March 13 was the deadline for any country to raise an objection regarding the proposal moved by the US, UK and France.

The government is also reaching out to all the 15 UNSC member countries to support India's efforts. Before this, India had failed in its attempts to declare Masood a terrorist in 2009, 2016 and 2017. On all the three occasions, China used its veto to come to Pakistan's rescue.

