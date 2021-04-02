Pune night curfew update: Curfew timings from 6 pm to 6 am; restaurants, malls, religious places shut for 7 days

Maharashtra's Pune district administration has announced a mini lockdown in the district from April 3. The new restrictions come in light of the recent surge of COVOD-19 cases in the district. The mini lockdown would be a 12 hour night curfew which would be in effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily.

"A 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in Pune from tomorrow, 3rd April. Situation will be reviewed on next Friday," said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Besides the imposition of the mini lockdown, all religious places in the district will remain completely closed for the next seven days, whereas schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till April 30. Bars, hotels and restaurants will remain closed for the next seven days, however, home delivery of items would be permitted.

No public functions besides funerals and weddings would be allowed to be held. Not more than 20 people will be allowed to attends funerals. While the maximum number of people that can attend weddings is 50. These restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow, said Rao.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to address people of the state at 8:30 pm today, according to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Mumbai has risen to 80. In Mumbai, 650 buildings have been sealed due to COVID-19 being detected in them. According to the BMC, most COVID-19 cases in the city are being reported from high-rises.

(Edited by Haaris)

