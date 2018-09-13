Punjab Police recruitment: Over 150 engineers join police force as constables

Over 150 candidates with M Tech and B Tech degrees have opted for the post of constable in the Punjab Police, a senior officer said Thursday.

These engineering graduates were recruited as constables in the IT and intelligence wing of the Punjab Police, and they completed their nine-month training on Thursday, Commandant (training centre) Rajpal Singh Sandhu said here.

IG (intelligence) Ram Singh participated in the passing out parade of these trainees and took the salute at march past from contingents of 257 trainees.

Ram Singh advised the constables to discharge their duties honestly and uphold the dignity of the Punjab Police.

He said the training centre has imparted training in physical exercises, drills, weapon handling and shooting, besides teaching subjects like law, IT and intelligence to over 60,000 constables since its inception in 1993.