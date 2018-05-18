Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Mehta may be named in ED's first chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to file its first prosecution complaint (PC) known as chargesheet in Rs 12,636 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case against Nirav Modi and others, in the next week.

The first chargesheet to be filed would consist of investigation details and documental evidences against diamantaire Nirav Modi and others with charges of money laundering, round-tripping and siphoning of bank loans, under PMLA.

Out of the entire fraudulent amount of Rs 12,636 crore - Nirav Modi & Co is getting probed for an amount of Rs 6,500 crore and the remaining amount has allegedly been laundered by his uncle Mehul Choksi & Co.

The second chargesheet against Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Group, Nakshatra Ltd, Gili Ltd and other individuals has been planned for June-end.

It would also include the investigation details of Rs 5,280 crore unpaid loan (working capital facility) given to Choksi's Gitanjali group by the consortium of 31 banks.

As per the sources, the first prosecution complaint of nearly 10,000 pages would include accused primarily, Nirav Modi, Nishal Modi, Gokulnath Shetty, Manoj Kharat, Shyam Wadhwa, Diamond R US, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamond, directors of Firestar group of companies and other PNB officials.

In the list of nearly "15-20" accused, there may be few surprises as well. It include names of PNB officials (yet not arrested) and Purvi Mehta, sister of Nirav Modi.

On the condition of anonymity, sources within agency have confirmed Indiatoday.in that Purvi Mehta "may" get added in the list, as an accused.

Earlier, Indiatoday.in was first to reveal that Purvi Mehta is an accused of round-tripping of the laundered money back to India.

As per the investigation report submitted by the Income Tax department to the Finance Ministry in January 2017, one of the transactions of Rs 271 crore was made by Mehta's company Islington International. The source of funds was suspicious and is currently getting probed by the ED team.

Of late, Mehta was summoned to appear before the ED office in Mumbai, with a deadline of 15 days. But Mehta has decided to skip it. "Purvi Mehta has replied back saying, she is not an Indian resident to follow the directions of Indian investigative agency and she is too busy to come to India", the source told Indiatoday.in.

Mehta is under the ED's scanner for her alleged role in round tripping of money via Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), back in India on Modi's directions.

The complaint would also consist of the quantum of attachment and seizures of Modi's movable and immovable assets such as flats, apartments, solar plant, farmhouse, luxury cars, higher end watches, paintings, bank accounts (cash worth Rs 100 crore) in India and abroad (two accounts in Belgium), stocks/shares, worth Rs 600 crore.

Valuation report of Modi's seized diamonds has been kept confidential by the agency, with high probability that it would not be revealed before public till prosecution complaint gets filed.

Meanwhile, yet again, the ED has seized over 3,400 pieces of jewellery worth Rs 85 crore under PMLA of Choksi controlled Gitanjali group brought from Dubai.

The agency has already traced a money trail of around Rs 6,000 crore, which was laundered by Modi with the help of shell companies registered in Hong Kong.