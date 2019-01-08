Quota will provide economic justice, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that the quota bill, which seeks to provide 10 per cent reservation for the upper castes, will ensure 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Speaking on the Bill in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister said that the quota will provide economic justice to all Indians.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Arun Jaitley said, "Most political parties had put a 'jumla' in their manifestos that unreserved categories get quota. But they didn't make an effort."

Hitting back at the Left party for opposing the Bill, Arun Jaitley said, "This is the first time in history when the Left is opposing benefits for the poor in society."

"The states tried to do this through an act or an notification. But what was the source of the power? It was Article 15 and Article 16. But then reservation was only for socially and educationally backward caste and SC/ST," Jaitley said.

"Public employment which includes state jobs, PSUs and state instrumentalities will now include the EWS too," Jaitley added. He also said that the quota will include all educational institutes.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot tabled the bill for 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections of upper castes in Lok Sabha.

The government has made it clear that that existing quotas will not disturb the quota for economically backward in upper castes.

In a surprise announcement on Monday, the Union Cabinet had declared 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes. The bill, tipped to be Modi government's masterstroke to woo voters before the General Elections, seeks to provide reservation for poor people from the upper castes in all central government and educational institutions jobs.

