Railway Ministry formulates policy for oxygen transport to states via cryogenic tankers

The Ministry of Railways has formulated a policy for transport of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers in response to a request made by the Maharashtra government amid the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

The cryogenic tankers will be transported via roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) service to various destinations in the states.

A circular from the ministry said a request had been received from principal secretary in the public health department of Maharashtra government for transport of medical oxygen in cryogenic containers.

"The matter has been examined. Competent authority has approved the transport of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic containers," it said, detailing the charges to be levied for the service.

The circular also said that the staff accompanying liquid oxygen trucks to be loaded on the Ro-Ro service will be charged second class ticket for the journey and only two persons will be allowed to accompany the truck. The empty flow direction of the containers will also be charged by the railways.

Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states in the second wave of pandemic. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said there was shortage of medical oxygen in the state and had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for improving the availability.

