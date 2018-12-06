Railways announces Samanta Express to mark Ambedkar's birth anniversary; check out travel itinerary, duration, cost

The Indian Railways, in association with IRCTC, announced the launch of 'Samanta Express' tourist train on Thursday. The special train has been launched to mark the 128th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution. Under this initiative, people will get a chance to visit places connected to Ambedkar's life. The tourist train will visit all places connected to the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar, including Mhow (Indore), Bodh Gaya (Bihar), Kushinagar (UP), Lumbini (Nepal), Sarnath (Up) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

To travel in the Samanta Express, one has to avail the travel package, which includes all your travel expenses. Passengers will get to travel in sleeper class in the train. They will get vegetarian meal three times a day, including breakfast, lunch and dinner. The railways will arrange for their stay during night time in Dharamshalas. They will get buses for sightseeing. The IRCTC tour manager and tour escorts will guide during sightseeing. The cost for the entire tour package is Rs 11,340 per person. Those availing the package will also get the benefit of travel insurance.

The tourist train will start its journey on March 28, 2019, from Nagpur, Maharashtra, where Ambedkar adopted Buddhism with his supporters in 1956. In the next 12 days, the tourist train would cover major places like Mhow in Indore, the birthplace of Ambedkar, and Mumbai, and other places associated with Buddhism such as Bodhgaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar and Lumbini (Nepal).

To avail the package, one has to log on to IRCTC website, irctctourism.com, from December 10 onwards. People can also book the travel package by visiting any of the IRCTC offices.

Major highlights