Railways resumes passenger train services from today; check out details, routes, timings

Indian Railways has resumed passenger train services from Tuesday with a few special trains. The transporter will operate 30 trips to and from New Delhi to other parts of the country. The Railways Ministry has also issued a set of guidelines for passengers who would board the trains. In a statement, the ministry said, "It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train."

Moreover, only passengers who have booked their train tickets online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) site or mobile app will be able to board the trains.

The IRCTC started booking at 4pm on Monday but the site soon crashed. It restarted bookings from 6pm onwards. The Railways stated that the delay happened as they were feeding data on the website.

The Indian Railways issued a list of trains, routes and their timings for passengers:

The Railways ministry said that around 54,000 tickets were booked. All first AC three-tier tickets for Howrah-New Delhi were sold within 10 minutes and all seats were reserved within 20 minutes, stated news agency PTI. The Howrah-New Delhi train will depart at 5:05 pm today. Similarly all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for Bhubaneswar-New Delhi train were sold by 6:30 pm.

The IRCTC informs a passenger opening the site that they are responsible for their own health along with a list of dos and don'ts. Passengers must keep in mind that they will have to reach the station 90 minutes prior to the journey and entry will be barred 15 minutes before departure. Passengers in New Delhi must keep in mind that entry is allowed only through the Paharganj side and not the Ajmeri Gate side.

