Railways to give up to 25% discount on ticket price for these trains

The Indian Railways has introduced a fare scheme for trains with AC chair car and executive class. Under the scheme, passengers travelling in trains, including Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas, Double Decker, will get up to 25 per cent discounts on ticket price. This scheme is aimed at improving occupancy and earnings. The Railways said all principal chief commercial managers of zonal railways will have the power to announce discounts up to 25 per cent. The railway board commercial directorate has asked all zonal railways to review the occupancy trains with chair car and executive class seating accommodation by September 30.

Here's what you need to know about the new scheme

1. Only trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50 per cent in the previous year will offer discount

2. Discount will be up to 25 per cent of the base fare

3. Reservation fee, superfast charge, GST, etc, will be additional

4. Discount can be given for the first/last leg of a journey and intermediate sections/end-to-end journey

5. There's also a provision to make catering optional with the discounted fare

6. Discounted fare can be for the full year, part of the year or month-wise or seasonal or for weekdays or weekend

7. The existing discounted scheme in 3 trains will continue. These trains are train number 12007/12008 Chennai Central-Mysuru Shatabdi Express, train number 12010 Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central Shatabdi, train number 12042 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express.

Edited by Manoj Sharma