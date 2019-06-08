Railways to now provide massage service on board in 39 trains; check out price

In one of its kind move, the Indian Railways will now provide massage service on board running trains to facilitate passengers. According to a railway official, this service will be available in total 39 trains departing from Indore. The Ratlam division of Western Railway zone had proposed the idea of massage services on trains, suggest reports. A passenger will be charged Rs 100 each for foot and head massage.

"This is the first time in history of railways that we will provide massaging service for passenger comfort on running trains. It will not only increase revenue but also add passengers. Railways to earn an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers," said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, railway board.

The massage facility is part of the Indian Railways' scheme, under which zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.

(With PTI inputs)