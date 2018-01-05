RBI introduces new Rs 10 note with new design, colour: Here's how it looks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) presented the new Rs 10 banknote under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series on Friday. The central bank has announced that it will launch the new currency note as legal tender soon. The reformed Rs 10 currency note is in line with the government policy to reissue notes after demonetisation with changed designs.

The new Rs 10 note is chocolate brown in colour, and it will bear the signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel. The back of the note features motif of Sun Temple in Konark, 'depicting the country's cultural heritage'. Apart from these, there are several other changes in the design and geometric patterns on the new note. Dimensions of the note are 63mmx123mm, as opposed to the older notes 63mmx137mm.

Here are the features that will be seen on the new Rs 10 note:

Front

1. See through register with denominational numeral 10

2. Denominational numeral '10' written in Devnagari

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

4. Micro letters 'RBI', 'INDIA', and '10', along with 'Bharat' in Devnagari

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions 'Bharat' in Devnagari and RBI

6. Guarantee Clause, signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (10) watermarks

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side

Back

1. Year of printing of the note on the left

2. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

3. Language panel

4. Motif of Sun Temple, Konark

5. Denominational numeral '10' written in Devnagari

The older Rs 10 notes from the previous series will continue to be legal tender, though. Meanwhile, RBI is also emphasising on getting more of its new notes in circulation. The central bank recently ordered banks to expedite recalibrating their ATMs to dispense new Rs 200 notes. The Rs 100 note, the only currency note to be overhauled, will also get design changes, reportedly next year.