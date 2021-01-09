'Ready to roll out two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, save lives,' said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is ready to roll out not one but two coronavirus vaccines and save lives across the globe. He said India has the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the world. "In the corona era, today India is among the countries with the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the world. Today, India is ready to protect humanity with not one, but two Made in India coronavirus vaccines," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was speaking at the inaugural address of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. "This is a great opportunity to interact with the India diaspora," PM Modi he said on Friday about the event themed 'Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

He also lauded the efforts of Indian-origin people in facing challenges head-on. "Today we have been connected with the internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'. But in the midst of these challenges, the way Indian-origin colleagues across the world have worked, have done their duty, it is a matter of pride for all of us," he said.

"Thousands of colleagues from all over the world have participated in the Know India Quiz Competition. These numbers suggest that the roots may be far away, but the new generation's engagement is increasing that much," the PM said.

"When India stood in the face of terrorism, world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth crores are directly being credited to account of beneficiary," he said.

"The ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world. We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead," said PM Modi adding, "People said that India will break and democracy is impossible in the country but the truth is that India stands together with a strong and vibrant democracy today."

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname was the chief guest of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

