Refurbished Rajdhani Express under 'Operation Swarn' introduced in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

Under the Railway Ministry's 'Operation Swarn', Western Railways got refurbished and 'airplane-like' coaches of the Rajdhani Express. Operation Swarn is a project undertaken by the ministry to improve the comfort level and aesthetics of passenger trains. The new Rajdhani coaches come weeks after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express got its swanky Anubhuti coaches.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson of WR, said, "In a bid to enhance travelling experience and riding comfort of its passengers, we have refurbished the Rajdhani Express." Bhakar added that the train has anti-graffiti coated designer vinyl wrap in the passage, entrances, toilets and ceilings. There's a new paint scheme on its wall panels. There are LED lights in the coaches and washrooms, which would also help in reducing energy consumption. The seating area too has been spruced up to make it more pleasing to the eye.



"The washrooms have been fitted with branded bath fittings, wash basins with improved designs, premium quality soap and toilet paper dispensers, hygienic automatic personal seat dispensers for western toilets and auto janitors to control odour. Besides, the floors have been covered with scrapper mattings to keep them clean," Bhakar added.

There are paintings and photographs in the coaches depicting the cultural heritage of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi and of their monuments too.

Mukul Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of WR Mumbai division released a special brochure depicting the special features of the newly refurbished Rajdhani Express.

(With PTI inputs)