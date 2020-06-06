'Report to work once a week or face pay cut,' says Maharashtra govt to staff

The Maharashtra government on Friday said it was mandatory for government employees to be present in office once a week during the COVID-19 lockdown, failing which they will have to face salary cut. As per a notification issued by additional chief secretary (finance) Manoj Saunik, all government departments have been asked to prepare a roaster of officers and employees affiliated to them.

"All employees, except those on sanctioned leave or medical leave, will need to be in office for one day in a week compulsorily," the order read. Disciplinary action will be taken by department heads against those who leave the office without permission during the lockdown, it stated.

If an employee remains absent during the assigned day, he/she will lose pay for an entire week, it warned. However, in case an employee has to be present in the office for more than a day every week, his salary would be cut only on the days he remained absent, the notification said. The order will come into effect from June 8.

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown is in force till June 30. The notification was issued after it came to light that employees were not reporting to work during the lockdown and some had even left for their hometowns. At present, government offices are functioning with 5 per cent staff or 10 persons, whichever is more.

