Republic Day 2020: Air power, daredevil formations on display at parade

Republic Day 2020 live updates: India celebrates the 71st Republic Day today and for the first time a Prime Minister honoured the martyrs at the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. Meanwhile, celebrations are underway across the country. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest at Republic Day 2020 celebrations. Delhi has been put under tight security and the Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of the celebrations. Traffic has been restricted on several routes due to the Republic Day parade. However, Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all. Certain stations including Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk will be impacted.

Moreover, on the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind urged all Indians to remember Mahatma Gandhi's teachings of non-violence. "It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji's message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times," he said in his speech.

The Home Ministry also announced the list of Padma awardees. Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj have been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have been conferred with the Padma Shri.

11:40am: President Ram Nath Kovind, Brazilian President Bolsonaro leave Rajpath.

11:35am: A lone Su-30MKI flies at a speed of 900 km/hr and splits the sky with a 'Vertical Charlie'.

Delhi: A lone Su-30MKI flies at a speed of 900 km/hr and splits the sky with a Vertical Charlie. The aircraft is being

piloted by Wing Commander Yathartha Johri along with Flight Lieutenant S Mishra. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/elUhceBqmW ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:30am: Su-30 MKIs of Indian Air Force execute the 'Trishul' manoeuvre.

Delhi: Su-30 MKIs of Indian Air Force execute the

'Trishul' manoeuvre. The formation is being led by Group

Captain Nishit Ohri. The captains of the other two aircraft are Wing Commander Nilesh Dixit and Wing Commander Karan Dogra. pic.twitter.com/RMp1VmdHOE ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:23am: Apache helicopters flying in, the formation is led by Group Captain Mannarath Shylu VM.

Delhi: 5 Apache helicopters flying in, the formation is led by Group Captain Mannarath Shylu VM, Commanding Officer 125 Helicopter Squadron. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HCTW8MboFc ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:22am: Sujata Goswami and Asha Kumari with their teams.

Delhi: Asst Sub Inspector Sujata Goswami with five of her teammates speeds down the Rajpath displaying their daring formation, All Round Defence. (pic 1)

The 'Beam Roll' formation led by Head Constable Asha Kumari showcases a daredevil rolling on the beam. (pic 2) #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/s0u7ooy62B ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:18am: Inspector Seema Nag, salutes standing on top of a moving motorcycle.

Delhi: Inspector Seema Nag, salutes standing on top of a moving motorcycle. Head Constable Meena Chaudhary is displaying the ready position to fire two pistols

in both her hands while balancing herself on the motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/VtqRRHgaJd ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:15am: Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2020, participate in Republic Day parade.

Delhi: Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2020, participate in #RepublicDay parade. 49 children, including 18 girls&31 boys, have received the award this yr. The awards are given in fields of bravery,innovation, scholastic,sports,arts,culture,social service,music pic.twitter.com/npfAGkdrqe ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:08am: Garba, the folk dance of Gujarat, being performed at Rajpath.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses Garba, the folk dance of Gujarat, being performed at Rajpath by 150 girls from different schools of the state . pic.twitter.com/ubL5dxAaaR ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

11:05am: CPWD horticulture tableau's theme is 'Kashmir se Kanyakumari'.

Delhi: CPWD horticulture tableau's theme is 'Kashmir se Kanyakumari'-shows memorial of Swami Vivekananda Kanyakumari, a 'Shikara' on the Dal lake and the Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/NuRYxVmkvU ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:58am: Tableaux of Karnataka, UP and Andhra Pradesh.

The tableaux of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh at the #RepublicDay parade in Delhi pic.twitter.com/BS6xEeWsUN ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:54am: Tableau of Odisha.

Delhi: The tableau of #Odisha shows the Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/7RIon5NF9l ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:51am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Rajpath.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others witness the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath. The tableaux by different states are currently being showcased. pic.twitter.com/FHEJsGUWjd ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:49am: Telangana and Assam tableaux.

Delhi: Telangana tableaux depicts Bathukamma, a floral festival of the state and tableaux of Assam depicts bamboo and cane crafts from the state. pic.twitter.com/JMUNwXWb74 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:43am: Tableaux of different states have begun at the Republic Day.

Delhi: Tableaux of different states have begun at the #RepublicDay parade. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (pic 2) is the Chief Guest at the celebrations this year. pic.twitter.com/nrWpvhm3ft ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:42am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior BJP leader LK Advani at Rajpath.

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior BJP leader LK Advani, his daughter Pratibha Advani, BJP President JP Nadda, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and others witness the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/Z8yq9zceea ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:39am: The Camel Contingent of Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh.

Delhi: The Camel Contingent of Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh. BSF's motto is Duty unto Death; There are over 75 different dress items which are necessary to ceremonially dress the camels and riders of the Force pic.twitter.com/PtfjTzZFL1 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:34am: Indo-Tibetan Border Police marching contingent force led by Assistant Commandant Amit Yadav.

Delhi: Indo-Tibetan Border Police marching contingent force led by Assistant Commandant Amit Yadav marching down the Rajpath on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/2b95lgRvd4 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:30am: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad & Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur at Rajpath.

Delhi: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad & Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur at Rajpath. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/o5btRkJXbp ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:29am: Transportable Satellite Terminal Vehicle led by the Major Sheena Nayyar.

10:27am: The Naval Brass Band at the Republic Day 2020 parade at Rajpath.

Delhi: The display of Naval Brass Brand at the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/dORZF1mgSM ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:24am: The marching contingent of the Corps of Signals is led by Captain Tanya Shergil. She is the first woman to lead the R-Day parade.

Delhi: The marching contingent of the Corps of Signals is led by Captain Tanya Shergil, a fourth generation Army Officer. The motto of the Corps is Teevra Chaukas #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/fAEJ0k6XkZ ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:22am: Bhishma Tank at Rajpath.

10:19am: Sikh Light Infantry Regiment at Rajpath.

Delhi: Sikh Light Infantry Regiment is led by Major Anjum Gorka of 6th Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry

Regiment. The motto of the Regiment is Deg Teg Fateh

and the war cry is Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri Akal. pic.twitter.com/B7B6k4Qjui ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:18am: Advanced Light Helicopters-Weapon System Integrated Rudra and 2 Advanced Light Helicopters, Dhruv of Army Aviation in 'Diamond'

formation.

Delhi: Advanced Light Helicopters- Weapon System Integrated Rudra and 2 Advanced Light Helicopters, Dhruv of Army Aviation in Diamond

formation. pic.twitter.com/kk3Sh12S1j ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:15am: The K-9 VAJRA-T commanded by Captain Abhinav Sahu of 269 Medium Regiment, at Rajpath.

Delhi: The K-9 VAJRA-T commanded by Captain Abhinav Sahu of 269 Medium Regiment, at Rajpath. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/x2SSFhmoXg ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:14am: The battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, is commanded by Captain Sunny Chahar of 86 Armoured Regiment, at the Rajpath.

Delhi: The battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, is commanded by Captain Sunny Chahar of 86 Armoured Regiment, at the Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/uBZ9P9WNfG ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:12am: The winners of highest gallantry awards including the winners of the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra.

Delhi: The winners of highest gallantry awards

include the winners of the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra. pic.twitter.com/P5WqzRQzor ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:11am: Visuals from the Republic Day 2020 parade.

10:07am: This year's Republic Day parade is led by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area.

Delhi: This year's #Republic Day parade is led by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area pic.twitter.com/Vh0IXfRvHx ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:02am: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, his wife Gursharan Kaur, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others at Rajpath.

Delhi: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, his wife Gursharan Kaur, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others at Rajpath for #RepublicDay celebrations. pic.twitter.com/wzizA7H1Ro ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

10:00am: President Kovind, Brazilian President Bolsonaro arrive at Rajpath.

9:55am: PM Modi arrives at Rajpath.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajpath where #RepublicDay parade will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/GaXTxpEyWA ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:50am: President Kovind and Brazilian President Bolsonaro to shortly arrive at Rajpath.

Delhi: President of India Ram Nath Kovind and President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, the chief guest for this year's #RepublicDay, to shortly arrive at Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/5QryQ6M9qo ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:48am: Visuals from Kerala.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Republic Day parade at Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/HceMm2SXI2 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:45am: CDS Bipin Rawat joins PM Modi at the War Memorial to pay tribute to martyrs.

Delhi: PM Modi leads the nation in paying tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria present. pic.twitter.com/CGTWo2Co4Y ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:40am: Visuals from National War Memorial.

Delhi: PM Modi leads the nation in paying tributes to the fallen soldiers, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria present pic.twitter.com/DopNkALhVA ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:35am: PM Modi arrives at the National War Memorial at India Gate.

Delhi: PM Modi arrives at the National War Memorial at India Gate. The PM is received by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the first ever Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria pic.twitter.com/dL0p3EjPaX ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:30am: Celebrations underway in Odisha.

Odisha: #RepublicDay celebrations underway at Mahatma Gandhi Road in Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/fRCjJZXLhk ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:20am: Visuals from Rajpath.

Delhi: Crowds in large numbers have arrived at Rajpath to witness the 71st #RepublicDay parade. pic.twitter.com/AC36aX2gM6 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:16am: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at his residence.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at his residence on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/WJkibcetiB ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:11am: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists the national flag at his residence.

Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hoists the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/SAALX4pkmc ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:10am: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray hoists the national flag at his residence.

Mumbai: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray hoists the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/4IrtJig8o0 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:06am: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence.

Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HFF9t0UPOc ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

9:00am: Celebrations in Panaji.

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik at #RepublicDay celebrations in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/WV7DcApXV6 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:56am: India on Saturday honoured two inspirational Brazilian women Lia Diskin and Gloria Areria with Padma Shri.

While Areria was awarded for her contribution to literature and education, Diskin was honoured for social work. Diskin, a Gandhian, has been disseminating Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy in Brazil and Latin America for almost 30 years.

8:55am: The Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile from Mission Shakti and Air Defence Tactical Control Radar (ADTCR) will be on display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Sunday, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced.

8:54am: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal hoists the Tricolour.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal hoists the tricolour on #RepublicDay. pic.twitter.com/0OOwibZhrF ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:50am: BJP hoists the Tricolour at its headquarters in Delhi.

Delhi: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda hoists the tricolour at party headquarters on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/t6XI7qQgyf ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:45am: Visuals from ITBP Republic Day 2020 celebrations in Ladakh.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. 'Himveers' chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. pic.twitter.com/ANCe8txnFI ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:36am: For the first time, the Prime Minister will pay homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

8:32am: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day 2020.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating #RepublicDay at 17,000 feet today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/FwnADvE5a2 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:28am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations at BJD headquarters.

Odisha: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik hoist the tricolour at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/3Coser6wqP ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:25am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway unfurls the national flag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/2RYYO4Pi2h ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:21am: Tricolour hosted at RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Maharashtra: RSS General Secretary, Bhaiyaji Joshi hoists the tricolour at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/S72WttZ9fu ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:16am: Visuals from Chennai.

Chennai: Republic Day parade underway at Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/gB7zLY9fE5 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:09am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations in Chennai.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on #RepublicDay2020; Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also present pic.twitter.com/SxaGVYoQC5 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

8:06am: Indian government urged citizens to recall what the forefathers said.

#ThisDayThatYear: Let us recall what our forefathers solemnly resolved, what they have bequeathed to us and what we celebrate and honour today. #RepublicDay #RepublicDayParade2020 #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/zY8gViyW4D PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020

8:00am: The Indian Army celebrated the 71st Republic Day at LoC.

7:57am: Thirty-one Delhi Police personnel have been conferred with police medals for their services, officials said. Twelve personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, two President's Police Medal for distinguished service and 17 Police Medal for meritorious service on the eve of Republic Day.

The recipients of the gallantry medal are Omvir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell), Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari, Inspector Manish Joshi, Inspector Pooran Chandra Yadav, Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Inspector Umesh Barthwal, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Amul Tyagi, Sub-Inspector (SI), Yashpal Singh, SI Mukesh Singh and Assistant SI Gulab Singh.

7:55am: "Today is a very proud moment for my family & I. Thank you, Shri Narendra Modi for bestowing this honour on my father. Those who were close to him certainly know - for Arun Jaitley, the nation ALWAYS came first!" Jaitley's daughter Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi.

"Thank You Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the award on my father," said his son Rohan Jaitley.

7:53am: Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, unmanned aerial vehicles, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft have been prohibited over the jurisdiction of the city till February 15, according to an advisory.

7:52am: More than 2,000 Traffic Police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of the traffic and facilitate spectators reach the venue.

Hundreds of CCTV cameras too have been installed as part of the security arrangements, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar.

7:51am: The Delhi Police has installed facial recognition devices at all entry gates of the Republic Day 2020 celebration venue to identify miscreants and suspects, said officials.

7:50am: The celebration venue Rajpath will remain inaccessible to general traffic till 12 noon, till when the entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations too will remain closed, beginning from 8.45 am.

7:46am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations at Shaheen Bagh.

7:45am: IIT Bombay students take out Tricolour march.

Mumbai: Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay took out a tricolor march in the campus yesterday. #RepublicDay (25.01.20) pic.twitter.com/kWsC6bebsr ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

7:44am: Republic Day 2020 celebrations in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: More than 4000 students gathered to create large portraits of the national flag, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau, & Tanaji Malusare in Pune yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jBNbdFuRw6 ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

7:41am: "At loss for words," said Padma Shri awardee Karan Johar.

7:40am: "I'm humbled and I'm honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country," said Padma Shri recipient Kangana Ranaut.

7:38am: Famous classical bhajan singer from Varanasi Channulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi, who passed away recently, have been given the Padma Vibhushan.

7:35am: Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, a home ministry statement said.

7:30am: PM Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone on Republic Day 2020