Retail inflation drops to one-and-half year low of 2.33% in November

Retail inflation cooled to an about one-and-half year low of 2.33 per cent in November, official data showed Wednesday. The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation in October was revised upwards to 3.38 per cent from 3.31 earlier, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

Retail inflation stood at 4.88 per cent in November 2017. The rate of price rise has been on a decline for the past four months. The previous low than the latest print of 2.33 per cent was back in June 2017, when retail inflation stood at 1.46 per cent.

