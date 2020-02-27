Richest Chinese Woman vs Richest Indian Woman - Mind the gap!

While the Hurun Rich List highlights the wealthiest in the world, it also throws light on the huge gap that Indian women still have to scale. For instance, Smita V Crishna of the Godrej Empire is the richest woman in India. However, there is a significant difference between her net worth and the net worth of the richest Chinese woman. With $4.5 billion or Rs 32,200 crore, she is far behind China's richest woman Yang Huiyan with net worth of $27 billion or over Rs 1.9 lakh crore - that's a difference of $22.5 billion or Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

Huiyan is a property developer and majority shareholder of Country Garden Holdings. She owns 57 per cent of the company, largely transferred to her by her father Yeung Kwok Keung in 2007. She also chairs Bright Scholar Education Holdings, a Chinese education company.

Crishna comes from the Godrej clan and owns one-fifth stake in the family assets.

If compared to the richest Indian man, Mukesh Ambani, the difference in wealth is starker. Mukesh Ambani has net worth of $67 billion or over Rs 4.7 lakh crore.

Crishna is the 22nd richest person in India and ranks 555th in the world. In other words, the richest Indian woman is only the 555th richest person in the world.

Narrowing down the comparison between India and China, while the richest Indian, Mukesh Ambani, is richer than the richest Chinese, Ma Yun and family ($45 billion or Rs 3.2 lakh crore), China has a bigger number of billionaires than India. There are 799 billionaires in China while there are 170 billionaires in India. When the pool is further narrowed down to women billionaires, the difference is again, significant. There are 163 women billionaires in China, while there are only 9 women billionaires in India.

Women made up 15.7 per cent of the Hurun Rich List, marginally up from last year's 15.5 per cent. Out of the list, 68 were self-made, up from last year's 56. China led the list with 51 per cent of the names in the women billionaires list.

