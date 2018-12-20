RRB ALP, Technician revised result: Here's how to check

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of the Indian Railways is expected to declare the revised Assistant Loco Pilot result soon. The shortlist for the second round Computer Based Test (CBT) will be up on the official website, along with the individual scores.

The first round of the CBT was held this year from August 9 to September 4 this year. However, candidates convinced the RRB that there were errors in the questions and translation, following which the result that was announced in the first week of November, was rescinded.

The recruitment exam was undertaken by 36 lakh candidates.

The revised ALP results will be announced in a PDF format. Candidates can fish out their individual results that will carry their roll numbers.

The RRBs had announced that the railways was recruiting for 26,000 vacancies for ALP and technician roles but was later increased to 64,000.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results in the following manner:

1. Go to the official website or visit the regional site of the RRB

2. Click the RRB ALP or Technician Revised Result 2018 link that'll flash on the site

3. Once it directs you to a tab, fill in your necessary details like registration number

4. The result will be displayed

5. Download and print it for future reference