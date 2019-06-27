RRB Railway Recruitment 2019: Hiring for 2,167 jobs for retired staff; check posts, eligibility

RRB Railways Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has announced another round of vacancies. This time the Railway Recruitment Board has announced a total of 2,167 positions to re-engage retired staff on a monthly remuneration basis. Individuals who are interested can check the official website for more information.

The last date of application for the railway jobs is July 12, 2019. From commercial clerk and ticket examiners to senior section engineer and senior clerk, lot of positions are vacant for experienced individuals.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2019: Total posts

There are 2,167 posts vacant in these ranks. Some of the positions are Commercial Clerk, Lab Attendant, Ticket Examiner, Senior Section Engineer, Technician and Senior Clerk.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Retired staff who have retired from the Mumbai Division of Central Railway and were from the same category and department for which the notification is issued can apply.

Individuals who were removed or dismissed from their earlier roles after disciplinary action will not be eligible for the re-engagement.

Candidates must be declared fit for the recruitment. Interested candidates can check the eligibility for the concerned role on the website.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2019: Age limit

The candidates will be recruited till December 1, 2019. Candidates must not be more than 65 years of age on that date.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates must fill an application. Service certificate, pensioner identity card and pension payment order must be mandatorily sent along with the application to the following address: Central Railway, NM Joshi Marg, Byculla West, Jacob Circle, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400011.

